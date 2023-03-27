Thabo Bester Saga: How possible is running a business behind bars possible?

Financial and Organised Crime Investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations, Chad Thomas, reacts to the escape of Thabo Bester also known as the “Facebook rapist” from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, the escape plan that was thought out carefully and the need for a thorough investigation into how this occurred and how law enforcement took the time to investigate the escape.
The Taliban’s new crackdown the UN has had to cease Afghan operations.
Monopoly mayhem a board game in Belgium ended in a bloody fight.
Adele Hartdegen, CEO of the Rand Show, discusses what attendees can look forward to at this year's family-friendly entertainment event ‘The Rand Show’, which will take place over Easter weekend at the Nasrec in Johannesburg.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Springbok player, coach and CEO of Lions Rugby Rudolf Straeuli paid tribute to the late Ian McIntosh and shared his memories of him. McIntosh passed away at the age of 84.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
David Fieldmann, US Mission Spokesman, provided insight what efforts they have done to deal with visa backlogs and explained that the average waiting period for visa applications is 35.6 days.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ismael Momoniat, Acting DG Treasury, discussed the controversial Eskom exemption being withdrawn and whether this will be a permanent decision.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts discussed his health scare when it was discovered he had severe sepsis and how he is healing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Transport, provided additional context for the launch of the Easter road safety campaign as many accidents occur during this time. She provided statistics on previous accidents and what people should do to avoid and reduce accidents on the road with the help of law enforcement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST