Thabo Bester Saga: How possible is running a business behind bars possible?

Financial and Organised Crime Investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations, Chad Thomas, reacts to the escape of Thabo Bester also known as the “Facebook rapist” from the Mangaung Correctional Centre, the escape plan that was thought out carefully and the need for a thorough investigation into how this occurred and how law enforcement took the time to investigate the escape.