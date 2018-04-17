Barbers clippers contaminated by blood – study

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Nonhlanhla Khumalo, Head of the Hair and Skin Research Laboratory at UCT



According to a new study, there is a significant contamination of hair clippers with blood, and blood-borne viruses such as hepatitis B.The study by researchers from UCT finds that at least 42% of clippers collected from 50 barbershops in Cape Town tested positive for blood