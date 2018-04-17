Eskom faces new coal supply crisis

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Energy Expert Chris Yelland and Khulu Phasiwe, Eskom Spokesperson



There are reports of alarming coal supply problems at numerous Eskom coal-fired power stations in Mpumalanga.The latest coal supply report suggest that Eskom’s current coal supply problems are as serious, if not worse, than those that existed in South Africa shortly before the load shedding of 2008.