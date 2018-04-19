ECape Xolobeni villagers we'll die for our land as dune mining looms

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nonhle Mbuthuma, Founder of the Amadiba Crisis Committe



The community of Xolobeni, with the backing of over 50 organisations, will be heading to court against attempts to mine their land in the Eastern Cape. The applicants will request the court to rule that the Department of Mineral Resources cannot issue a mining license without the community’s consent.