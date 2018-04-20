Mahikeng shutdown continues amid mounting calls for Mahumapelo to resign

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Gerald Modise, ANC North West Spokesperson and Thabo Sehloho, EFF NW Media Liaison:



Mahikeng shutdown continues amid mounting calls for Mahumapelo to resig. Mahikeng on flames last night with at least one man reported killed after violent protests erupted in the North West province against premier Supra Mahumapelo. Protestors barricaded roads after running battle with police officers, the looting of businesses and the throwing of petrol bombs. Mahumapelo has been embroiled in series of corruption allegations some centred around Gupta linked companies. President Ramaphosa has cut short his trip to the U.K to deal with the crisis.