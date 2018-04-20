Judge to hand down his verdict on compensation claims lodged by Komape’s family

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mark Heywood, Executive Director at Section27



Today is D-Day for Michael Komape’s parents, as Judge Cornelius Muller is expected to hand down his verdict on compensation claims lodged by Komape’s family. The family, with the help of Section 27, is suing the state for R3 million, R2 million of which is for constitutional damage.