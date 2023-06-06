Risk Management in Africa - RMB Africa Focus

RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson.
John Perlman, CEO of The Dreamfields Project, spoke about his non-profit organization's significant investments in football facilities, programmes and equipment for township and rural schools, as well as how people can help.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
China’s Missing Minister unseen for a month - now sacked in his absence.
The Saudi Riyal family football’s mega money offer for Kylian Mbappe.
Advocate Lizelle Haskins, Spokesperson for the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, expressed concern about the Road Accident Fund's rapid decline, the fund's inability to meet and compensate victims, and reacted to lawyers being blamed by the deputy minister of transport for the fund's many problems, including a backlog in processing claims and long delays in paying out road accident victims. Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), has responded to lawyers who claim he is unqualified for the post, has been blamed for the fund's troubles, and has called for a new board.
Fuel subsidy removal: TUC gives FG 2 weeks ultimatum over negotiation.
Siba Mtongana, International Award-Winning Celebrity Chef, discussed how she felt about being the subject of a Harvard Business School case study and what contributed to her success in the food industry.
Russian & Ukrainian drone attacks claims of tit for tat attacks.
Barbenheimer a box office boost from 2 films’ simultaneous release.
Granny spoils her grand child.
Bongani speaks to Guy Martin, Editor at Defence Web.
Helmoed Heitman, Independent security and defence analyst, discussed why the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will implode and be in trouble because funding is a problem, the capability is lacking, the equipment cannot be maintained, and the military is slowly becoming unsustainable even after 20 years.