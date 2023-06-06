Risk Management in Africa - RMB Africa Focus

Advocate Lizelle Haskins, Spokesperson for the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, expressed concern about the Road Accident Fund's rapid decline, the fund's inability to meet and compensate victims, and reacted to lawyers being blamed by the deputy minister of transport for the fund's many problems, including a backlog in processing claims and long delays in paying out road accident victims. Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), has responded to lawyers who claim he is unqualified for the post, has been blamed for the fund's troubles, and has called for a new board.

