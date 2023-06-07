The Market Theatre and De La Salle Holy Cross College present… When They Go Low

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people. 10 June 2023 1:17 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects. 10 June 2023 9:46 AM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan This Sedan is up there with a car that you need to have, says motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi. 10 June 2023 3:25 PM
[LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a major trial. 9 June 2023 4:50 PM
Five great cars you can get for under R200K It's not impossible to get a quality car for cheap. Here are some options that won't set you back more than R200 000. 9 June 2023 4:38 PM
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn... 10 June 2023 10:50 AM
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend. 9 June 2023 12:34 PM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
The Market Theatre and De La Salle Holy Cross College present… When They Go Low

The Market Theatre and De La Salle Holy Cross College present… When They Go Low

7 June 2023 9:43 AM

Devon Flemmer, Creative Arts Teacher at De La Salle Holy Cross College, described what the audience may expect from the major production 'When They Go Low,' which will take place at the Market Theatre this weekend.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

New group Africa Soul to perform at Theatre on the Square

9 June 2023 9:38 AM

Beverly Bryer, founder of Africa Soul and co-founder of Soweto Gospel Choir, shared information on the newly formed music group, 'Africa Soul,' who perform songs from the American South to South Africa, ranging from James Brown classics to Brenda Fassie and Lira classics and set to be unleashed this weekend.

The World View - UK & the US agree to work together on Artificial Intelligence safety

9 June 2023 8:29 AM

Police in France arrest a Syrian man after four young children were stabbed in a playground.

And scientists are predicting record temperatures next year - with dramatic global consequences.

What’s Gone Viral - Coming home after work

9 June 2023 8:07 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

A family’s journey to get justice for son’s death

9 June 2023 7:33 AM

Tim Edwards discusses the quest for justice after his son Josh was shot dead by a classmate two and a half years ago, dealing with loss, and the need for schools to conduct background checks on youngsters who may have had a troublesome history.

Calls for clear laws to protect South Africa’s key water sources

9 June 2023 7:30 AM

Tatenda Muponde, Attorney for the Mining Programme at the Centre for Environmental Rights, explains why policy alone is insufficient to safeguard South Africa's essential water sources and the importance of legal protection.

McCoy Mrubata and Gary Wittner to perform at The Basement

8 June 2023 9:39 AM

McCoy Mrubata and Gary Wittner, jazz musicians discussed what motivated their collaboration, how South African jazz differs from worldwide music, and what to expect from their performance this evening at Niki's Oasis Jazz Restaurant in Newtown.

The World View - Dam dangers mass evacuations in Ukraine after the dam destruction

8 June 2023 8:40 AM

Canada’s wildfires causing huge smoke problems far & wide.

A virgin birth! for a crocodile in a zoo in Central America.

What’s Gone Viral - I love it when someone tells me how to do my job

8 June 2023 8:25 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

CEOs Partner With The Government To Tackle Country’s Challenges

8 June 2023 7:54 AM

Discovery Limited Group Chief Executive & Business Unity South Africa Vice President Adrian Gore discusses business concerns about the country's energy crisis, key areas that need to be prioritised to advance economic growth and South African business, and what needs to be done to build a sustainable relationship between government and business.

The impact of bribery allegations on Section 194 Inquiry

8 June 2023 7:50 AM

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa outlines his party's worries over bribery charges levelled against ANC Members of Parliament in the Section 194 Inquiry into the suitability of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to continue office.

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

Sport

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

Health & Fitness

'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser

Local

Ramaphosa briefs Xi on African peace mission to Ukraine, Russia

10 June 2023 9:26 PM

Eusebius McKaizer laid to rest

10 June 2023 8:59 PM

Roland Garros: Kgothatso Montjane grabs doubles Grand Slam

10 June 2023 8:29 PM

