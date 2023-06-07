The Market Theatre and De La Salle Holy Cross College present… When They Go Low

Devon Flemmer, Creative Arts Teacher at De La Salle Holy Cross College, described what the audience may expect from the major production 'When They Go Low,' which will take place at the Market Theatre this weekend.
Beverly Bryer, founder of Africa Soul and co-founder of Soweto Gospel Choir, shared information on the newly formed music group, 'Africa Soul,' who perform songs from the American South to South Africa, ranging from James Brown classics to Brenda Fassie and Lira classics and set to be unleashed this weekend.
Police in France arrest a Syrian man after four young children were stabbed in a playground.
And scientists are predicting record temperatures next year - with dramatic global consequences.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.
Tim Edwards discusses the quest for justice after his son Josh was shot dead by a classmate two and a half years ago, dealing with loss, and the need for schools to conduct background checks on youngsters who may have had a troublesome history.
Tatenda Muponde, Attorney for the Mining Programme at the Centre for Environmental Rights, explains why policy alone is insufficient to safeguard South Africa's essential water sources and the importance of legal protection.
McCoy Mrubata and Gary Wittner, jazz musicians discussed what motivated their collaboration, how South African jazz differs from worldwide music, and what to expect from their performance this evening at Niki's Oasis Jazz Restaurant in Newtown.
Canada’s wildfires causing huge smoke problems far & wide.
A virgin birth! for a crocodile in a zoo in Central America.
Discovery Limited Group Chief Executive & Business Unity South Africa Vice President Adrian Gore discusses business concerns about the country's energy crisis, key areas that need to be prioritised to advance economic growth and South African business, and what needs to be done to build a sustainable relationship between government and business.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa outlines his party's worries over bribery charges levelled against ANC Members of Parliament in the Section 194 Inquiry into the suitability of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to continue office.