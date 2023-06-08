McCoy Mrubata and Gary Wittner to perform at The Basement

McCoy Mrubata and Gary Wittner, jazz musicians discussed what motivated their collaboration, how South African jazz differs from worldwide music, and what to expect from their performance this evening at Niki's Oasis Jazz Restaurant in Newtown.
Canada’s wildfires causing huge smoke problems far & wide.
A virgin birth! for a crocodile in a zoo in Central America.
What's Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Discovery Limited Group Chief Executive & Business Unity South Africa Vice President Adrian Gore discusses business concerns about the country's energy crisis, key areas that need to be prioritised to advance economic growth and South African business, and what needs to be done to build a sustainable relationship between government and business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa outlines his party's worries over bribery charges levelled against ANC Members of Parliament in the Section 194 Inquiry into the suitability of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to continue office.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Devon Flemmer, Creative Arts Teacher at De La Salle Holy Cross College, described what the audience may expect from the major production 'When They Go Low,' which will take place at the Market Theatre this weekend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Golf unity a deal from nowhere to heal the rift between governing bodies.
Alien technology astonishing claims from an ex-Pentagon insider.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mmamoloko Kubayi, Human Settlements Minister, discusses how the government is addressing the country's housing and urban development concerns, as well as the country's process of building a country program to deliver technical skills to ensure the country's sustainable urbanisation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson.LISTEN TO PODCAST