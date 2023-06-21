Municipalities are moving slowly in implementing SIU Recommendations?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
New cutting-edge equipment a boost for cancer treatment at Groote Schuur Groote Schuur Hospital has acquired a new linear accelerator (LINAC). It's an example of how experts are trying to make top-notch... 2 July 2023 2:06 PM
Ramaphosa approves 3% salary hike for public office bearers backdated to 2022 The decision follows a recommendation for an ever higher increase by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Off... 2 July 2023 12:10 PM
'Groundwater extraction shifted Earth's axis', says new study A new study suggests that humans have shifted such a large mass of water that the Earth tilted nearly 80 centimeters east between... 2 July 2023 11:54 AM
View all Local
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
Does your child want a pet? Here are some things to consider before you say NO Owning a pet is said to be beneficial to your child’s overall well-being. 2 July 2023 7:17 AM
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
'You Are My Lady' hitmaker Freddie Jackson is coming to SA The legendary iconic soul and R&B crooner will be heading to our shores for the very first time. 2 July 2023 8:33 AM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Municipalities are moving slowly in implementing SIU Recommendations?

Municipalities are moving slowly in implementing SIU Recommendations?

21 June 2023 7:39 AM

Thembi Nkadimeng, South Africa's Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, discusses the government's poor pace in implementing SIU findings in underperforming municipalities, the role of accountability, and the need to blacklist individuals implicated.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Marc Lottering: SO I WROTE THAT MUSICAL

30 June 2023 10:26 AM

Comedian Marc Lottering discusses his 20-year career in the industry, his love of comedy, and what the audience can expect from his brand new stand-up comedy show 'SO I WROTE THAT MUSICAL' this weekend in Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Violent unrest in France after police shooting an Algerian teen

30 June 2023 9:02 AM

Britain’s Illegal immigration policy it’s the government versus the law.

Rocket plane trips Richard Branson finally begins “space visits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Another public proposal

30 June 2023 8:08 AM

Where should you store your tomato sauce?

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The private sector is collaborating with government to end loadshedding

30 June 2023 7:52 AM

Martin Kingston, the chair of Business for South Africa, spoke about how the government and private sector intend to work together to help end loadshedding by the end of 2024.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Public Service Commission concerned about the impact of SAPS forensic laboratory backlogs

30 June 2023 7:21 AM

Anele Gxoyiya, a commissioner at the Public Service Commission, raised concerns about the rising crime rate, the effect that backlogs in police forensic laboratories have on handling criminal cases, and the negative effects that inadequate services at "Home Affairs" are having on people..

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chefs with Compassion launches crowdfunding campaign to fight hunger and food waste

29 June 2023 9:27 AM

Hanneke van Linge, Founding Director of Chefs with Compassion, shared that the organisation is facing an ongoing funding crisis and is appealing to corporate organisations, the private sector, and civil society to support them in their fight against hunger and food waste.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The World View - Violent unrest in Paris after French police shot a teenage driver

29 June 2023 8:40 AM

Instantly Younger South Korea has changed everyone’s birthdays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Nigerian president's convoy

29 June 2023 8:12 AM

Outrage after tourist filmed carving his and girlfriends name into the Colosseum.

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Home Affairs decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit declared unlawful

29 June 2023 7:34 AM

Naseema Fakir, Head of Legal Programmes at the Helen Suzman Foundation, and Bianca Rutherfoord-Jones, Immigration Specialist at Webber Wentzel, both reacted to the Pretoria High Court's decision in favour of civil society organisations, finding the 'Home Affairs Minister's decision to discontinue the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit unconstitutional and invalid.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The City of Johannesburg intends to implement new tariff increases in July

29 June 2023 7:28 AM

Dada Morero, Mayoral Committee for Finance, City of Johannesburg, explained why the Gauteng government decided to implement new tariff hikes beginning in July, as well as the 42000 objections received.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

