What’s Gone Viral - Man complains about being obligated to pay 10% tip

Comedian Marc Lottering discusses his 20-year career in the industry, his love of comedy, and what the audience can expect from his brand new stand-up comedy show 'SO I WROTE THAT MUSICAL' this weekend in Pretoria.
Britain’s Illegal immigration policy it’s the government versus the law.
Rocket plane trips Richard Branson finally begins “space visits.
Where should you store your tomato sauce?
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Martin Kingston, the chair of Business for South Africa, spoke about how the government and private sector intend to work together to help end loadshedding by the end of 2024.
Anele Gxoyiya, a commissioner at the Public Service Commission, raised concerns about the rising crime rate, the effect that backlogs in police forensic laboratories have on handling criminal cases, and the negative effects that inadequate services at "Home Affairs" are having on people.
Hanneke van Linge, Founding Director of Chefs with Compassion, shared that the organisation is facing an ongoing funding crisis and is appealing to corporate organisations, the private sector, and civil society to support them in their fight against hunger and food waste.
Instantly Younger South Korea has changed everyone's birthdays.
Outrage after tourist filmed carving his and girlfriends name into the Colosseum.
Naseema Fakir, Head of Legal Programmes at the Helen Suzman Foundation, and Bianca Rutherfoord-Jones, Immigration Specialist at Webber Wentzel, both reacted to the Pretoria High Court's decision in favour of civil society organisations, finding the 'Home Affairs Minister's decision to discontinue the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit unconstitutional and invalid.
Dada Morero, Mayoral Committee for Finance, City of Johannesburg, explained why the Gauteng government decided to implement new tariff hikes beginning in July, as well as the 42000 objections received.