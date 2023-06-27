What’s Gone Viral - Patti LaBelle forgets the words to Simply the Best

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Solar power is the answer to loadshedding NOT Karpowership' News24 journalist, Nick Hedley argues that solar projects should be our focus instead of temporary solutions such as Karpowership. 3 July 2023 5:09 PM
[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt On Sunday night Carte Blanche exposed the story of an elaborate car Ponzi scheme. 3 July 2023 2:59 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Banyana Banyana should be paid more' All the news you need to know. 3 July 2023 2:10 PM
View all Local
New ANCYL leadership needs to be militant, not ‘docile’ - Ramaphosa The ruling party’s Youth League held its first national elective conference over the weekend after eight years of dormancy, seatin... 3 July 2023 10:00 AM
Zondo at your fingertips: new book offers CONDENSED version of inquiry The book 'Zondo at Your Fingertips' offers an accessible and condensed version of South Africa’s ambitious corruption inquiry. 3 July 2023 8:19 AM
Ekurhuleni's Collen Malatji elected ANCYL president, unopposed Malatji’s rise was long expected, with his name being proposed as the next leader of the league as far back as 2018. 1 July 2023 11:38 PM
View all Politics
Xiaomi TV Box S - It's an all-round incredible viewing and user experience Add extra functionality to your TV with this little media streaming device. 3 July 2023 8:42 PM
Yoco card machine data reveals 16% year-on-year surge in transaction volumes What could be behind these positive numbers? 3 July 2023 7:45 PM
Investigative journalism unit, AmaBhungane's #MotiFile gag order set aside The Moti Group is embroiled in a legal battle with the non-profit investigative journalism unit over the publication of unflatteri... 3 July 2023 7:06 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Who is at fault if someone gets injured on your rental property? What happens when a guest gets injured and who is liable for this? 3 July 2023 4:41 PM
[WATCH] Oh dear!! How reliable is your smartphone charger? How often do you change your charger and is it reliable? 3 July 2023 12:22 PM
Test your IQ. What is the closest time to midnight? Social media users were on the fence regarding the right answer. 3 July 2023 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Steve Komphela hoping to be the wind beneath the Dube Birds' wings Komphela takes over the reigns as Swallows head coach, after having spent three seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns. 3 July 2023 8:00 PM
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
View all Sport
'The Masked Singer South Africa' reveals a legend behind the Hippo... Hippo was unmasked on the dopest show on TV – 'The Masked Singer South Africa' in the latest episode. 3 July 2023 11:45 AM
Here's why Elton John's voice seems to have changed over the years At this year’s Glastonbury, Sir Elton John became the most-watched headliner, but his voice seemed to have changed. 3 July 2023 10:18 AM
Happy 61st birthday, Tom Cruise... the ultimate Maverick! Tom Cruise turns 61 years old today. Here are some unexpected facts you might not know about the Top Gun Maverick. 3 July 2023 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Former Brazilian president banned from running for office for 8 years Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from running for office for until 2030. 3 July 2023 2:27 PM
Dutch King apologises for Netherlands' role in slavery The Dutch King Willem-Alexander has apologised for the role his country and the royal family played in the slave trade. 3 July 2023 1:02 PM
Out-of-control French 'race riots' spread abroad, thousands arrested For six days running, protests and riots have raged across France after the police fatally shot a 17-year-old in Paris. 3 July 2023 10:21 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum... 2 July 2023 3:49 PM
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Gone Viral - Patti LaBelle forgets the words to Simply the Best

What’s Gone Viral - Patti LaBelle forgets the words to Simply the Best

27 June 2023 8:14 AM

Barak Obama asked to share important career advice for young people

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Masked Singer David Kau!

3 July 2023 9:36 AM

David Kau, Comedian how it felt to be on 'The Masked Singer' and the preparation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - French race riots out of control & spreading even beyond France

3 July 2023 8:52 AM

Dutch alavery apology the King of the Netherlands says sorry.

The awkward Orkneys the British islands could decide not to be British.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Trying to fix a damaged cellphone charger

3 July 2023 8:20 AM

Multiple choice question has people baffled.

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's new grid connection rules’ threaten to drive away energy investors?

3 July 2023 7:35 AM

Chairperson of the South African Independent Power Producers Association, Brian Day explained the concern around Eskom's new grid rules, which investors in energy projects must meet before they can connect their companies to the power grid, make it so risky for them that they may stay away, the money spent thus far, and the importance for the utility to build a grid in anticipation of the projects.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti has died

3 July 2023 7:32 AM

The author of the 'Glenn Agliotti biography' responded to the death of convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti, his friendship with the late former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi, who was convicted of accepting bribes from Agliotti, and his being part of a well-established culture of powerfuil politicians linked to underworld figures.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Marc Lottering: SO I WROTE THAT MUSICAL

30 June 2023 10:26 AM

Comedian Marc Lottering discusses his 20-year career in the industry, his love of comedy, and what the audience can expect from his brand new stand-up comedy show 'SO I WROTE THAT MUSICAL' this weekend in Pretoria.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Violent unrest in France after police shooting an Algerian teen

30 June 2023 9:02 AM

Britain’s Illegal immigration policy it’s the government versus the law.

Rocket plane trips Richard Branson finally begins “space visits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - Another public proposal

30 June 2023 8:08 AM

Where should you store your tomato sauce?

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The private sector is collaborating with government to end loadshedding

30 June 2023 7:52 AM

Martin Kingston, the chair of Business for South Africa, spoke about how the government and private sector intend to work together to help end loadshedding by the end of 2024.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Public Service Commission concerned about the impact of SAPS forensic laboratory backlogs

30 June 2023 7:21 AM

Anele Gxoyiya, a commissioner at the Public Service Commission, raised concerns about the rising crime rate, the effect that backlogs in police forensic laboratories have on handling criminal cases, and the negative effects that inadequate services at "Home Affairs" are having on people..

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Soccer

[LISTEN] This car scam left victims DEEP in debt

Local

Latest 'Sudden Russian Death Syndrome' victim falls to her death from 11th floor

World

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Bagxeka imayini ngokufa koZama-zama, nayi ne'CODESA' yaphikisayo

3 July 2023 11:57 PM

The day that was: Trending video: Zama Zama mine tragedy, Northern Cape floods

3 July 2023 11:56 PM

Moti Group's Mogajane slams court for setting aside gag order on leaked docs

3 July 2023 11:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA