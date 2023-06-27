What’s Gone Viral - Patti LaBelle forgets the words to Simply the Best

Barak Obama asked to share important career advice for young people
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
David Kau, Comedian how it felt to be on 'The Masked Singer' and the preparation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dutch alavery apology the King of the Netherlands says sorry.
The awkward Orkneys the British islands could decide not to be British.
Multiple choice question has people baffled.
Chairperson of the South African Independent Power Producers Association, Brian Day explained the concern around Eskom's new grid rules, which investors in energy projects must meet before they can connect their companies to the power grid, make it so risky for them that they may stay away, the money spent thus far, and the importance for the utility to build a grid in anticipation of the projects.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The author of the 'Glenn Agliotti biography' responded to the death of convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti, his friendship with the late former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi, who was convicted of accepting bribes from Agliotti, and his being part of a well-established culture of powerfuil politicians linked to underworld figures.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comedian Marc Lottering discusses his 20-year career in the industry, his love of comedy, and what the audience can expect from his brand new stand-up comedy show 'SO I WROTE THAT MUSICAL' this weekend in Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Britain’s Illegal immigration policy it’s the government versus the law.
Rocket plane trips Richard Branson finally begins “space visits.
Where should you store your tomato sauce?
Martin Kingston, the chair of Business for South Africa, spoke about how the government and private sector intend to work together to help end loadshedding by the end of 2024.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Anele Gxoyiya, a commissioner at the Public Service Commission, raised concerns about the rising crime rate, the effect that backlogs in police forensic laboratories have on handling criminal cases, and the negative effects that inadequate services at "Home Affairs" are having on people..LISTEN TO PODCAST