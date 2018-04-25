South African slams Zara for MaXhosa label rip off

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thebe Ikalafeng, Chairman at Brand Africa and Brand Africa Finance



Beloved South African fashion brand MaXhosa by Laduma says they’ve moved towards legal action against Spanish clothing giant Zara after it allegedly stole a signature design. Local organisation Proudly SA also called out the international brand through an official statement, stating that the unauthorised replication by the fashion retailer Zara was impeding on the local profits and support of South African fashion brands.