IAAF to introduce rules which for women track athletes with hyperandrogenism

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, Sport Scientist



(IAAF) is set to introduce rules which for women track athletes with hyperandrogenism According to the IAAF’s new rules, which are reportedly set to be announced today, athletes with hyperandrogenism will have to reduce or maintain their testosterone level to a certain level if they want to compete in the 400 metre, 800 metre, and 1 500 metre track events