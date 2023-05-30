Africa's just transition - RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Two bodies recovered at different substations, reveals City Power The utility's spokesperson, Isaac Mangena said one was found inside a transformer in Randburg while another was found electrocuted... 26 July 2023 8:57 AM
Brutality of mob justice: drug dealer killed during filming of Sizok'thola A suspected drug dealer was killed in an act of 'mob justice' during the filming of a Moja Love show, Sizok'thola. 26 July 2023 8:54 AM
Facebook stokvel scam: More than 100 000 victims fell prey If it's too good to be true, it's probably safer not to put your money there, says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 26 July 2023 8:24 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat 'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective... 23 July 2023 8:30 AM
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and... 23 July 2023 8:07 AM
Facebook stokvel scam: More than 100 000 victims fell prey If it's too good to be true, it's probably safer not to put your money there, says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French. 26 July 2023 8:24 AM
Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To. 26 July 2023 7:58 AM
What are African leaders doing in Russia, AGAIN? It's been a quiet week on the business front in Africa, but maybe that's because many of Africa's leaders are in Russia, again! 25 July 2023 8:55 PM
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger! Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on! 26 July 2023 8:28 AM
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 25 July 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 26 July 2023 7:13 AM
World Drowning Prevention Day: How Life Saving South Africa's making a change "We literally grow lifeguards in the voluntary clubs." 25 July 2023 4:44 PM
Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS A transfer ban was imposed on the KZN outfit last month after the Premier Soccer League club failed to pay an amount of R12-millio... 25 July 2023 8:39 PM
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move... 25 July 2023 8:30 PM
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!) With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics. 25 July 2023 9:23 AM
Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren! Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles. 26 July 2023 8:57 AM
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger! Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on! 26 July 2023 8:28 AM
Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To. 26 July 2023 7:58 AM
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month China's foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view. 26 July 2023 9:22 AM
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans. 25 July 2023 12:02 PM
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022. 25 July 2023 11:35 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Africa's just transition - RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson

30 May 2023 8:35 AM

Africa's just transition - RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson

30 May 2023 8:35 AM

30 May 2023 8:35 AM

RMB Africa Focus with Crystal Orderson.


Growing Dreams in the Dust

26 July 2023 9:41 AM

John Perlman, CEO of The Dreamfields Project, spoke about his non-profit organization's significant investments in football facilities, programmes and equipment for township and rural schools, as well as how people can help.

What’s Gone Viral - Don't talk bad about my South Africa

26 July 2023 8:56 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

The World View - Brussels bombers 6 guilty 7 years on but there’s a painful legacy

26 July 2023 8:52 AM

China’s Missing Minister unseen for a month - now sacked in his absence.

The Saudi Riyal family football’s mega money offer for Kylian Mbappe.

Attorneys for accident victims request changes to the Road Accident Fund

26 July 2023 7:46 AM

Advocate Lizelle Haskins, Spokesperson for the National Association of Democratic Lawyers, expressed concern about the Road Accident Fund's rapid decline, the fund's inability to meet and compensate victims, and reacted to lawyers being blamed by the deputy minister of transport for the fund's many problems, including a backlog in processing claims and long delays in paying out road accident victims.  Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF), has responded to lawyers who claim he is unqualified for the post, has been blamed for the fund's troubles, and has called for a new board.

The Africa Report - 49 African leaders to take part in 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

26 July 2023 7:27 AM

Fuel subsidy removal: TUC gives FG 2 weeks ultimatum over negotiation.

Siba Mtongana featured in a Harvard Business School case study

25 July 2023 9:29 AM

Siba Mtongana, International Award-Winning Celebrity Chef, discussed how she felt about being the subject of a Harvard Business School case study and what contributed to her success in the food industry.

The World View - Devastating wildfires in Greece & in peak holiday season

25 July 2023 8:52 AM

Russian & Ukrainian drone attacks claims of tit for tat attacks.

Barbenheimer a box office boost from 2 films’ simultaneous release.

What’s Gone Viral - Ahhhhh that's not your wife

25 July 2023 8:06 AM

Granny spoils her grand child.

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Is SA National Defence Force defenceless?

25 July 2023 7:43 AM

Bongani speaks to Guy Martin, Editor at Defence Web.

Is SA National Defence Force becoming unsustainable

25 July 2023 7:39 AM

Helmoed Heitman, Independent security and defence analyst, discussed why the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will implode and be in trouble because funding is a problem, the capability is lacking, the equipment cannot be maintained, and the military is slowly becoming unsustainable even after 20 years. 

EWN Highlights

