Are we really closer to dealing with the issue of Data expiry?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jan Vermeulen, Senior Journalist at MyBroadband SA



The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) recently announced new regulations to address disappearing data and out-of-bundle costs.The new regulations require cellphone companies to notify subscribers when their data falls below 50%, 80% and 100% depletion levels, to rollover unused data, to allow the transfer of data within a mobile network, and to stop charging expensive out-of-bundle rates without the customer’s consent.