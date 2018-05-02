Are patients at risk at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital strike?

Healthcare workers have been engaged in protests at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, saying they have not been compensated for working overtime. Some say patients may be at risk because of the protest action. Bongani Bingwa speaks to DA Gauteng’s Jack Bloom, Nehawu Gauteng Secretary Gracia Rikhotso and Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Spokesperson Lungiswa Mvumvu.