Abraham Mahlangu takes reins as new acting SASSA CEO

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Abraham Mahlangu, Sassa Acting CEO So if you are a social grant recipient, a question that should never be far from your mind is whether or not your grant will be paid. This month. Next month or the one after that. It comes as Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu told MP's that she has suspended the tender process to replace Cash Paymaster Services as the provider that releases social grants.