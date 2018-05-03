Police's top brass face MPs over FDA's threat to bring justice system to halt

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Nyami Booi, ANC Member of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts



The police’s top management has appeared before Parliament’s finance watchdog to explain why a service provider threatened to bring the country's criminal justice system to a halt. In April, Forensic Data Analysis (FDA), owned by former police officer Keith Keating, issued a statement where he threatend to switch off the system containing some of the police’s forensic data over a payment disput