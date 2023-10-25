Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida launches second children

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida discussed the release of her second children's book, "I am Shudu, Finding My Voice, Knowing My Strength," in which she explores themes of bullying, identity, bravery, forgiveness, displaced families, the bond of friendships, and the power of community. The book is aimed at children aged 6 to 10, and it is available in four languages: English, Tshivenda, Afrikaans, and IsiXhosa.