Police and private security are present at the Gold One Modder East Operation in Springs amid a hostage situation

Andrew 'Sipho' (Pseudonym) Make, revealed his recovery from his terrible experience with Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens in September, who assaulted him to the point of needing a catheter. Dr. Kabo Ijane, the Urology Hospital who offered Sipho a medical examination, explained why they decided to treat Sipho, the medical procedure they had to execute on Sipho, and his recovery from the surgery.

