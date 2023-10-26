What’s Gone Viral - Do I really need a new microwave?

Andy Capostagno, a South African rugby commentator, predicts the Rugby World Cup final this weekend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
An Israeli army hero saving lives during the Hamas music festival attack.
A French robber inspired by the movies in jail after a daring escape.
Kim Kardashian get attacked by Karl Lagerfeld's cat.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.
Andrew 'Sipho' (Pseudonym) Make, revealed his recovery from his terrible experience with Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens in September, who assaulted him to the point of needing a catheter. Dr. Kabo Ijane, the Urology Hospital who offered Sipho a medical examination, explained why they decided to treat Sipho, the medical procedure they had to execute on Sipho, and his recovery from the surgery.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kaye Ally, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride, shared what to expect from this year's biggest Pride event, which will take place on Saturday, October 28 at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium, with a live feed from the Rugby World Cup final, and reacted to the schoolboy who committed suicide after allegedly being told to 'leave his gayism outside' by a schoolteacher.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Javett Art Centre's Curatorial Director, Gabi Ngcobo, discussed what to expect at the Frequencies Festival, which will offer a spectacular lineup of activities that will fascinate art fans and music lovers alike on Saturday, October 28, 2023.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The UN problem in Israel a furious row over the words of Antonio Gutteres.
An All-British space mission what on earth can the U.K. add to the space race?
Sasha Stevenson, Executive Director of SECTION27, discusses how they want to argue for culpable homicide charges to be filed against two former Gauteng health department officials, as well as what they expect during the Life Esidimeni inquiry, which begins this month.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Roland Ngam, Climate Justice Project Manager at the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, discusses the El Nio effect and how it is predicted to produce catastrophic drought in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST