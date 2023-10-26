Frequencies Festival

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
It's o-fish-al! Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are BACK The calls of the public have been heard and both Redro fish paste and Peck's Anchovette are back by popular demand. 27 October 2023 3:15 PM
Elections 2024: "The ANC is on a downward trajectory" - Adriaan Basson "The chances are very high that the ANC will dip below 50% in the year that we celebrate 30 year of democracy" - Adriaan Basson 27 October 2023 2:38 PM
Alleged Crime Prevention warden assault victim 'recovering well' after surgery Last month Andrew Make, AKA "Sipho", shared his story of how we was brutally assaulted by Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens. 27 October 2023 2:22 PM
Expulsion of public reps from party won't hinder political campaign - KZN EFF The EFF, which saw growth in KwaZulu-Natal in recent years, expelled 62 members last week for failing to procure transport for the... 27 October 2023 10:38 AM
National Assembly adopts BELA Bill but DA vows legal challenge The BELA Bill will amend the South African Schools Act to respond to changing demographics in communities and transform the sector... 27 October 2023 7:00 AM
Gold One mine situation: Was it a strike or were they held hostage? The 500 miners have since been released. 27 October 2023 10:12 AM
BHI Trust fund manager hands himself over for 'fraud', investors at risk Buce Whitfield talks to Just One Lap's Simon Brown about the extraordinary story of Craig Warriner and the BHI Trust. 26 October 2023 9:32 PM
Yoco says it's disbursed R2bn to 50 000 businesses through cash advances Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown from Adam Duxbury, Capital Lead at payments platform Yoco. 26 October 2023 8:39 PM
[WATCH]: Curious right? CAT misses MET GALA after attacking Kim Kardashian Isn't it true that cats are always curious? 27 October 2023 1:50 PM
Celebrate diversity and inclusivity at Joburg Pride this weekend Johannesburg Pride is marching for it's 34th year in support of LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa. 27 October 2023 10:28 AM
Watter kant? EskomSeKant! EskomSePush changes its name EskomSePush makes it clear what 'kant' they are on. 27 October 2023 9:14 AM
2023 RWC 7-1 split: 'Ons gaan maul vir die ball' – Sport Editor Kick-off for the 2023 Rugby World Cup Final is at 9pm on 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:31 PM
Former All Black and wife of SA descent: Who's Sonny Bill backing in RWC final? Kick-off is at 9pm, 28 October 2023. 27 October 2023 3:14 PM
RWC: Kiwis' confidence "at an all-time high." South African living in NZ Ruthewaan Waggie - a South African living in New Zealand explains what it's like living in New Zealand for the RWC finals. 27 October 2023 3:07 PM
Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA If South Africa beats New Zealand tomorrow... Kieran and Darren make a bet in the name of frenemies. 27 October 2023 8:39 AM
On this day in 1985, Whitney Houston earns her first number one hit At just 22 years old, Whitney Houston scored her first number one song with 'Saving All My Love For You'. 26 October 2023 11:38 AM
Rolling away some years? Rolling Stones' latest music video raises eyebrows [WATCH] Have they stopped ageing or has computer-generated imagery stepped in to save the day? 25 October 2023 1:46 PM
Bed bugs are a global problem, yet we know so little about how they spread Bed bugs are crawling their way through parts of Europe, but how they spread is still largely a mystery. 27 October 2023 5:27 PM
Gaza conflict: the US has learned from its 'forever wars' – but Israel has not After Hamas launched an attack on Israel, aground attack has been immanent. 27 October 2023 3:53 PM
Maine Manhunt: Day 2 of search for gunman in worst US mass shooting this year The suspected gunman remains on the run after he fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and bar in Maine on Wednesday. 27 October 2023 9:53 AM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Airbnb pledges R9.5m for inclusive and sustainable growth across Africa The online platform revealed the 'Africa Pledge' at the Africa Travel Summit in Johannesburg. 24 October 2023 9:32 PM
Fake lawyer who WON 26 cases, arrested in Kenya Brian Mwenda reportedly appeared before the High Court, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. 16 October 2023 8:25 AM
MANDY WIENER: 'Welcome to silly season, roll in the noise' The potentially most transformative election since 1994 is months away. Welcome to the silly season, writes Mandy Wiener. 26 October 2023 6:32 AM
For South Africa: 'Stronger Together ad should be in nation-building museum' Ahead of Saturday's World Cup final between the Springboks and the All Blacks, there's no better time to watch/rewatch DStv's powe... 25 October 2023 8:12 PM
The Springboks are FREAKIN' AWESOME (and not only because they're good) I'm no rugby expert, not even a bit, but I like the game, and I'm falling deeply in love with South Africa's national rugby team. 20 October 2023 7:24 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Frequencies Festival

Frequencies Festival

26 October 2023 10:11 AM

The Javett Art Centre's Curatorial Director, Gabi Ngcobo, discussed what to expect at the Frequencies Festival, which will offer a spectacular lineup of activities that will fascinate art fans and music lovers alike on Saturday, October 28, 2023.


Go Bokke!

27 October 2023 9:28 AM

Andy Capostagno, a South African rugby commentator, predicts the Rugby World Cup final this weekend. 

The World View - Manhunt in Maine 100s of US police are searching for a crazed gunman

27 October 2023 8:51 AM

An Israeli army hero saving lives during the Hamas music festival attack.

A French robber inspired by the movies in jail after a daring escape.

What’s Gone Viral - Gwijo Squad and and Springboks meet in Paris

27 October 2023 8:14 AM

Kim Kardashian get attacked by Karl Lagerfeld's cat.

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

"Sipho" undergoes treatment at Urology Hospital after assault by Gauteng Crime Prevention personnel

27 October 2023 7:37 AM

Andrew 'Sipho' (Pseudonym) Make, revealed his recovery from his terrible experience with Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens in September, who assaulted him to the point of needing a catheter.   Dr. Kabo Ijane, the Urology Hospital who offered Sipho a medical examination,  explained why they decided to treat Sipho, the medical procedure they had to execute on Sipho, and his recovery from the surgery. 

Joburg Pride celebrates its 34th anniversary

27 October 2023 7:06 AM

Kaye Ally, chairperson of Johannesburg Pride, shared what to expect from this year's biggest Pride event, which will take place on Saturday, October 28 at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium, with a live feed from the Rugby World Cup final, and reacted to the schoolboy who committed suicide after allegedly being told to 'leave his gayism outside' by a schoolteacher. 

The World View - European racism a damning report on discrimination in 13 nations

26 October 2023 8:52 AM

The UN problem in Israel a furious row over the words of Antonio Gutteres.

An All-British space mission what on earth can the U.K. add to the space race?

What’s Gone Viral - Do I really need a new microwave?

26 October 2023 8:14 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

SECTION27 requests culpable homicide charges against those involved in the Life Esidimeni tragedy

26 October 2023 7:43 AM

Sasha Stevenson, Executive Director of SECTION27, discusses how they want to argue for culpable homicide charges to be filed against two former Gauteng health department officials, as well as what they expect during the Life Esidimeni inquiry, which begins this month.

Expected drought in South Africa this summer?

26 October 2023 7:14 AM

Dr. Roland Ngam, Climate Justice Project Manager at the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, discusses the El Nio effect and how it is predicted to produce catastrophic drought in the country.

Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA

HUGE relief expected for motorists in November with fuel price drop

Ramaphosa considering making Sunday a public holiday if Boks win RWC - Magwenya

EWN Highlights

The week that was: Boks bring it home! Manhunt 4 US mass shooter, Gaza deaths

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

27 October 2023 10:20 PM

Statistics SA says Census faced delays in WC due to racism

27 October 2023 10:16 PM

Kulelisonto: Mkhulu umonakalo eKZN, babuyele kamlungu o'blue light bullies'

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

27 October 2023 9:06 PM

