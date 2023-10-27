"Sipho" undergoes treatment at Urology Hospital after assault by Gauteng Crime Prevention personnel

Andrew 'Sipho' (Pseudonym) Make, revealed his recovery from his terrible experience with Gauteng Crime Prevention wardens in September, who assaulted him to the point of needing a catheter. Dr. Kabo Ijane, the Urology Hospital who offered Sipho a medical examination, explained why they decided to treat Sipho, the medical procedure they had to execute on Sipho, and his recovery from the surgery.