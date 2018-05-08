R1m bribe exposes crisis levels of abalone poaching

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Timothy Mathibela, Nehawu DAFF branch secretary



The National Health Education and Allied Workers Union has sent a letter to Parliament on a report compiled on the Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana for alleged corruption and targeting his director-general Mike Mlengana, who was placed on suspension pending an investigation into gross misconduct and misappropriation of funds.