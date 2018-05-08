My client has been treated unfairly says, Tom Moyane's lawyer

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eric Mabuza, Lawyer representing Tom Moyane



Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane, who has been charged with obstructing an investigation into suspicious transactions in the bank account of his deputy, Jonas Makwakwa, is now considering taking President Cyril Ramaphosa to court to overturn his disciplinary inquiry, claiming his suspension was irrational and curious