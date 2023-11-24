Comedian Kevin Frasers “AFRICA IS A FEELING” SA tour

Comedian Kevin Fraser teased his upcoming tour across South Africa, which will kick off on November 24 at the Theatre in Menlyn, Pretoria, followed by the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperor's Palace, Ekurhuleni.
Maxhosa Chief Creative Director and Founder Laduma Ngxokolo, discussed the opening of his fashion store in New York, how it feels to have prominent people wearing his brand, and the success of his brand.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Israel’s west bank offensive the attention is not just on Gaza.
The death of Henry Kissinger the end of a US diplomatic era.
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Motalatale Modiba, Chief Director of Communication for Gauteng Health, and Isaac Mangena, spokesperson for City Power, discussed the cutting of electricity power to various health facilities due to nonpayment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Tim Maake, Governance expert, reacted to the significant improvement in audit outcomes for national and provincial governments for the fiscal year 2022/2023, as well as the challenges that should be raised on the audits and the Auditor-General's office's ability to recoup.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Singer and songwriter legendary Thandiswa Mazwai reveals what audiences can expect when she performs at the State Theatre in Pretoria on December 2nd as part of the Mzansi Fela Festival.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Losing our marbles an Anglo Greek row over the Elgin Marbles.
Beware the Peruvian wolf Spider a nasty surprise for a ship passenger.
Reacted to ArcelorMittal considering closing units in Newcastle and Vereeniging, the potential negative impact on regional and local economies, and what efforts can be made to reduce the number of jobs affected.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mamokgethi Molopyane, Mining and Labour Analyst at Econometrix Azar Jammine, reacted to ArcelorMittal considering closing units in Newcastle and Vereeniging, the potential negative impact on regional and local economies, and what efforts can be made to reduce the number of jobs affected.LISTEN TO PODCAST