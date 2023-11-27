A Marry Little Christmas

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Motsoaledi is playing silly games with the new permits for ZEP and LEP holders' Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is extending current permits until the end of 2024. 4 December 2023 2:22 PM
90% of South African criminals reoffend, compared to 30% in Finland, this is why Nine out of 10 South African criminals reoffend compared to only 1 in 3 in Finland. 4 December 2023 1:47 PM
Zuma takes fight to privately prosecute Ramaphosa to SCA The matter relates to Zuma’s claim that Ramaphosa essentially failed to act on a complaint against State advocate, Billy Downer, a... 4 December 2023 1:02 PM
ActionSA on GP coalition: 'DA arrogance exceeds their ability to govern well' Speaking at ActionSA’s election campaign launch on Saturday, party chair Michael Beaumont said it won't let the DA stop it in its... 3 December 2023 9:55 AM
Parliament tightens rules to minimise disruptions during joint sittings On Friday, the joint rules committee adopted amendments to prohibit Members of Parliament from interrupting speeches made by the p... 2 December 2023 9:35 AM
ANC wants more lenient sentence for 6 EFF MPs punished for SONA disruption The ruling party said the suspension of Julius Malema and the five EFF MPs means they won't be able to hold the president to accou... 2 December 2023 9:18 AM
[Book Review] Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us The book takes a look at how active citizenry can lead to the change people yearn to see in their surroundings. 4 December 2023 8:50 PM
Why a Kindle will be an awesome Christmas gift for someone who loves reading This device can store thousands of books and audio for you to read, anywhere, anytime. 4 December 2023 8:04 PM
Aspen expands further into Asia with purchase of Sandoz' Chinese business The deal is estimated to be worth more than R1.8 billion. 4 December 2023 7:23 PM
'Wat sal die mense sê?' - How this one phrase can rob us of our identity Humans are inherently emotional beings, and understanding our emotional responses is important to navigate life. 4 December 2023 5:12 PM
[LISTEN] The dangers of not confronting festive season loneliness As we enter the holiday season, many people may be forced to confront deep loneliness. 4 December 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Diesel sells very 'worn out' Men's Black S-Athos Low Sneakers for R5199 "There's something odd about it." - Barbara Friedman 4 December 2023 2:34 PM
[LISTEN] With money comes complacency - George Koumantarakis on local football "Most of them are pretty happy earning good money here in SA, being a big fish in a small pond." 4 December 2023 3:13 PM
Blitzboks wins record 5th straight Dubai 7s The Blitzboks claimed a famous victory in the opening round of HSBC SVNS 2024 in Dubai. 4 December 2023 9:01 AM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[WATCH] Lloyiso focusses less on fame, more on music Mo Flava interviews Lloyiso about his journey from Idols SA to the international stage. 4 December 2023 1:48 PM
[PREVIEW] Netflix’s 'Family Switch' puts a festive spin on 'Freaky Friday' Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star in Netflix's festive family comedy, 'Family Switch'. 4 December 2023 11:50 AM
Sho Madjozi's colourful hair range sells out in hours Sparkle Braids is an instant hit! 4 December 2023 10:33 AM
Bologna's leaning tower sealed off over fears of it collapsing: 'It's critical' The Garisenda Tower is one of two towers that dominate the skyline of Bologna. 4 December 2023 2:40 PM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Moscow police raid gay nightclubs after court dubs LGBTQ+ movement ‘extremist’ Same-sex unions are not recognised in Russia. 4 December 2023 10:18 AM
Why African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies African countries lost control of their mines to foreign companies. These three steps allowed it to happen. 4 December 2023 12:37 PM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
A Marry Little Christmas

A Marry Little Christmas

27 November 2023 9:33 AM

Artistic Director Greg Homann shares how he came up with the concept of 'A Marry Little Christmas,' which is a play based on his family and written during the pandemic, and what the audience can expect from the heart-wrenching Christmas play, which will be performed on the John Kani stage from November 29 to December 24, 2023.


Sho Madjozi debut’s sparkle braid

4 December 2023 9:30 AM

Sho Madjozi, an award-winning musician and author, spoke about the debut and popularity of her sparkle braids. Her styles are especially popular when kids are on vacation and can have fun with their hairstyles. 

The World View - Russia’s Anti-Gay raid anti LGBT action by police in Moscow

4 December 2023 8:31 AM

Bomb attack in the Philippines a Catholic Mass was targeted.

Italy’s monument alert a leaning tower that’s leaning too much.

Tribute to Prof Harry Seftel

4 December 2023 8:28 AM

Prof. Daynia Ballot, Friend and Colleague.

What’s Gone Viral - Office abbreviations skit goes viral

4 December 2023 8:01 AM

Please can I wash your car.

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Transnet given  R47 billion lifeline support package by treasury

4 December 2023 7:34 AM

Economists Xhanti Payi and Prof. Adrian Saville, founding director of the Gordon Institute of Business Science's Centre for African Management & Markets, reacted to Transnet's R47 billion support package. 

BMA intercepts Beitbridge trafficking of over 400 children into SA

4 December 2023 7:21 AM

Dr Michael Masiapato, Commissioner & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Border Management Authority, discusses how big of a challenge 'human trafficking' is, access and tightening border patrol, and how far South Africa gets involved since the children were taken from Zimbabwe and not South Africa in this matter. 

Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé

1 December 2023 9:26 AM

Lynne Wylie, spokesperson and Head of Marketing at Ster-Kinekor, on the screening of Beyoncé's Renaissance. 

The World View - The loss & damage climate deal agreed at the COP28 summit

1 December 2023 8:29 AM

An assassination plot a Sikh separatist was targeted in the U.S.

A sad goodbye to Mali she was the world’s saddest elephant.

What’s Gone Viral - Tyla never leaves SA without this in her suitcase

1 December 2023 8:00 AM

Aunty gives nephew a bank account.

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Advances in the fight against HIV/AIDS

1 December 2023 7:31 AM

Assistant Secretary General / Deputy Executive Director, Programs UNAIDS, Angeli Achrekar, on the improvement in HIV transmission, US President Joe Biden's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) as the largest foreign donor to South Africa's HIV/AIDS fighting efforts, and whether there is a connection between Pepfar and abortions. 

Impala Platinum mine disaster: Death toll climbs to 13

4 December 2023 9:25 PM

Prasa’s Shosholoza Meyl back on the tracks

4 December 2023 8:25 PM

Police investigating rape complaint against a former ANC leader

4 December 2023 8:16 PM

