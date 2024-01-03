Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and Saudi Arabia join Brics

Veteran athlete Graem Johnson discusses his recent incredible task of paddling across Mauritius with Ray White. This trip was a lifelong ambition of Johnston's and a current source of pride. He informs us of the preparation required to take on this kind of task. He explains to us his motivation for taking on the challenge and the charity he planned to support. Johnston took this journey in support of Reach for a Dream, a nonprofit dedicated to realizing the dreams of children facing terminal illness.

