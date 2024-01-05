Gilda Swanepoel, Founder Eenblond and Tourguide of Fordsburg Street Food Walking Tour speaks about the upcoming Fordsburg Street and Food Walking Tour. This fun and very popular walking tour covers the fascinating history of the Muslim neighbourhood of Fordsburg.The focus is on street food, cuisine from Indiana Bangladesh, Syria, Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan traders – best to come hungry!
Jan Vermeulen, Editor of MyBroadband sheds more light on messaging platform WhatsApp's most recent updates & changes. The app has been making some changes and will now introduce 4 additional changes which range from verified badges to usernamesLISTEN TO PODCAST
PioTrans business rescue practitioner (BRP) Mahier Tayob confirms that Rea Vaya bus operations have resumed. On Thursday, Rea Vaya operator, PioTrans was granted an interdict by the Johannesburg Labour Court, preventing their workers from strikingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof. Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst reflects on some of the critical issues the ANC needs to tackle and address at its January 8th statement. He speaks about what is at stake for the ANC and what issues need to be addressed especially as we head to the elections this year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Veteran athlete Graem Johnson discusses his recent incredible task of paddling across Mauritius with Ray White. This trip was a lifelong ambition of Johnston's and a current source of pride. He informs us of the preparation required to take on this kind of task. He explains to us his motivation for taking on the challenge and the charity he planned to support. Johnston took this journey in support of Reach for a Dream, a nonprofit dedicated to realizing the dreams of children facing terminal illness.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lynette Machiri, Customer Experience Team Leader at Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa speaks about the best holiday destinations for 2024 as highlighted in their annual SA’s travel insights whitepaper. She reveals that the top ten international destinations booked by South African travellers this year are Mauritius, Dubai, Thailand, Zanzibar, USA, Bali, UK, France, Italy and Maldives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kgoshi Mokoena, President of Contralesa speaks on measures being put in place to curb the deaths of many young boys at initiation schools around the country. Thousands of initiates have graduated from initiation schools across the Eastern Cape, however 34 died during the 2023 summer traditional initiation seasonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Singabakho Nxumalo, Correctional Services Spokesperson speaks ahead of the release of convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius on Friday 5th January. He reflects on the some of the parole conditions that are set for Oscar Pistorius and what is likely to happen to him after his release. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal Analyst reflected on the legalities surrounding his release.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Luvuyo Bayeni Chief Director for Human Resources for the department of Health responds to concerns & grievances raised by medical graduates about not being placed in the Internship and Community Service Programme this year.LISTEN TO PODCAST