Rapid land release programme to offer Joburg south residents land

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Uhuru Moiloa, MEC for human settlements in Gauteng



The Gauteng government says it has acquired land which will yield almost 60 000 housing units. Over the past weekend, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa spoke to residents at Eldorado Stadium about the progress the provincial government has made regarding delivering housing to residents.