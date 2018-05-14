Are our police officers equipped to deal with cases of people with autism?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Chulayo Mthembu, from Tshedza on Autism
Police have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of some of its members at the Mamelodi police station after the family of Katlego “Katli” Joja, an autistic 10-year-old girl alleged that they were turned away twice during their search to find her after she went missing last Thursday Community members eventually found Katli's lifeless body floating in the Moretele River on Sunday. This case has put under the spotlight on whether our police and society in general are equipped to deal with children with special needs
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ralph Mupita, MTN Group Chief ExecutiveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Poland bans abortion there are large protests as a result.
Sing while you’re breathing the operatic answer for Covid patients.
Romping in ruffles the amazing success of Netflix’s Bridgerton.
Kim is a 39 year old mother of three. She was abused as a child and survived an abusive marriage. Kim would like to get counseling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Virgin Orbit, the satellite company of the Virgin Group, has put its first satellites in space. This has happened as companies of the Virgin Group recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sibongile Khumalo, a titan of South African has died. Bongani reflects on the work and legacy of Sibongile Khumalo with those who knew and worked with her. Speaks to 702 host Richard Nwamba, music executive Lazarus Serobe and Market Theatre Artistic Director James Ngcobo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This year, the Market Theatre is celebrating its 45th anniversary, and also adapting to a new normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bongani speaks to James Ngcobo, Artistic Director of the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST