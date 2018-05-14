Are our police officers equipped to deal with cases of people with autism?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Chulayo Mthembu, from Tshedza on Autism



Police have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of some of its members at the Mamelodi police station after the family of Katlego “Katli” Joja, an autistic 10-year-old girl alleged that they were turned away twice during their search to find her after she went missing last Thursday Community members eventually found Katli's lifeless body floating in the Moretele River on Sunday. This case has put under the spotlight on whether our police and society in general are equipped to deal with children with special needs