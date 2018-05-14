Timol inquest opens new door to justice against apartheid atrocities

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ahemd Mayet, Attorney for the Foundation for Human Rights



Last year’s inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol intensified calls for the reopening of inquests into more apartheid-era atrocities. Timol’s death in 1971 was previously ruled as suicide by the apartheid regime. But last year’s inquest ruled that Timol was indeed murdered. Now, the Foundation of Human Rights would like to see more inquests opened into apartheid-era atrocities.