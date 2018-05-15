Popo Molefe appointed chair of Transnet's new interim board

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr. Popo Molefe, newly appointed interim board Transnet chairperson



Transnet has a new interim board, and former PRASA board chairperson Dr. Popo Molefe, is the head of the board that is tasked with dealing with alleged corruption and maladministration at the troubled parastatal. Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan has undertaken a broad shakeup at Transnet and appointed ANC veteran Popo Molefe as interim chairperson.