SA withdraws ambassador to Israel following Gaza Strip attack

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kwara Kekana spokesperson of human rights and Palestine solidarity organisation BDS South Africa



The South African government has withdrawn its ambassador to Israel as Palestinian bodies pile up on the border between Gaza and Israel. The Israeli army mowed down more than 50 unarmed protestors with live ammunition over two thousand others have died in the deadliest day of violence since the 2014 Gaza war.