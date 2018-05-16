Legal steps to take if you're denied access to your child

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jennifer Worker, Partner at Shepstone and Wylie



The reality is that many divorced and unmarried fathers have to battle, and sometimes in court, to maintain contact with their children, or to have contact at all. While the South African Children’s Act has shifted, allowing single fathers equal rights with regard to ‘care’ and upbringing of his child that goes beyond just maintenance, is enough being done to protect the rights of the fathers