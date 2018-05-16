702 Day of the Dads at Waterfall City

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Giles Pendleton, Head of Developments at Attacq



On 17 June, you can celebrate Father’s Day in style with 702 Day of the Dads at Waterfall City, a proud development BY Attack. At 702 Day of the Dads, you’ll experience a Dad Zone, live music, get to taste artisanal food, and many more activities for you and your kids.