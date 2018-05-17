Tshwane Mayor says he will resign if he broke any rules over unqualified staff hire

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Solly Msimanga City of Tshwane Executive Mayor



will resign as mayor of Tshwane should he be found to have flouted rules in the appointment of his embattled chief of staff Marietha Aucamp, he said on Wednesday.



A former DA chief whip in council, Aucamp was placed on special leave on Wednesday following allegations that she did not have adequate qualifications for the chief of staff job. Msimanga is also alleged to have been instrumental in her appointment.