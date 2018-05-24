Gwede Mantashe wants to remove the Gupta clause from mining charter

Now, government will remove a clause in the Mining Charter which includes naturalised citizens in the group of people who should benefit from attempts to redistribute the country’s mineral wealth more evenly. Minister Mantashe says this clause sounds like a “Gupta clause”.