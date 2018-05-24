Gauteng Transport MEC shuts down Brakpan taxi rank after killings

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ismael Vadi, MEC at Roads And Transport Gauteng



No taxis will be allowed to operate from the taxi rank and law enforcement personnel will be deployed to the area on Wednesday night, said transport MEC Ismail Vadi. He said the taxi rank in Ekurhuleni would remain closed until the situation relating to the taxi industry in the area stabilise