AB de Villiers retires from international cricket

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Neil Manthorp, Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media



AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The former Proteas captain made the announcement on his official Twitter page. De Villiers wrote: “It’s been a tough decision to make and I’ve thought long and hard about it but I believe it’s time to step down”