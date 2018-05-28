This week is child protection week

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Themba Ndlovu spokesperson for SA Council of Educators



This week is Child Protection Week. So, do you know the people who spends time with your children? 70% of your child's day is spent at school but no-one quite knows if the people who look after your kids might be paedophiles for example. At least not the South African Council of Educators. They are the folks who vet teachers but as part of that process, they don't know who of their members might have been accused of sexual offences. Ideally, they are meant to check this on the National Register for Sexual Offenders or the Child Protection Register.