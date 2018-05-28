Alleged assault teen mom says Tom Moyane blocked me

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Cynthia Masina, Teenager’s Mother



Controversy continues to dog suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. The Sunday Times is reporting that he could be prosecuted for assault. The teen mother of his 6-month-old grandson is accusing him of kicking her in the face “like a Ninja” and “rugby-tackled” her during an argument at a home in Weltevreden Park, Johannesburg.