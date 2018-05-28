Report reveals many students dropping studies at higher education

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Prof Narend Baijnath- Head of the Council for Higher Education



Regardless of the type of school, there has been astonishing growth of the number common triggers that have led to many students dropping studies at higher education. These may be individual issues or a mix of problems. This comes after the Vital Stats Public Higher Education 2016 report, which is provided by the councils on Higher Education.