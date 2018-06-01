Reading in decline in South Africa

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Elitha van der Sandt, CEO of South African Book Development Council



The positive attitude towards reading amongst adults and children in South Africa has declined. Furthermore, a 2016 study conducted by the South African Book Development Council (SABDC) reported that only 14% of the population identify themselves as book readers and approximately 51% of South African households do not have a single leisure reading book