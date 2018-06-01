Farm murders lowest in 20 years

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Kobus Visser, AgriSA’s Director for Rural Safety and General Affairs



Farm murders have decreased to their lowest level in more than 20 years, a report by agricultural organisation AgriSA revealed yesterday Now, this is of course a contrast to the controversial claims that have been made by groups such as AfriForum and Die Suidlanders that farm attacks and farm murders were on a high