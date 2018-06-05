42 inmates were allegedly tortured in G4S’s Mangaung correctional centre

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ruth Hopkins, Senior Journalist at the Wits Justice Project



(42) inmates in the Mangaung Correctional Centre were allegedly tortured in G4S’s Mangaung Correctional Centre. In today’s Business Day, Ruth Hopkins details the kind of torture these inmates were subjected to – which includes inmates being subjected to electric shocks, injected with antipsychotic drugs and placed in lengthy isolation.