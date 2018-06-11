SA road deaths a national crisis 134 000 + killed over 10 years

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Layton Beard, Spokesperson at Automobile Association of South Africa



Based on the figures of the RTMC in 2017 we had more than 800,000 crashes in SA. That resulted in just over 14,000 deaths which was marginally up from the figure in 2016. 14,000 deaths is a lot. If we look at a ten year period, 134,000 people since 2007.