Is former president Zuma behind ANC KZN consultative conference's collapse?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Siyabonga Hlongwa, ANC Ward 27 Branch Chairperson in the Moses Mabhida Region and Sihle Zikalala, ANC’s KZN provincial task team co-ordinator



The ANC consultative conference in KwaZulu-Natal was called off due to disruptions this weekend. The conference was supposed to have been a rerun of a previous elective conference but was changed to a consultative conference instead after disgruntled members obtained an urgent court interdict against the conference