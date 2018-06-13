NUM concerned about safety of mineworkers

Bongani Bingwa speaks to NUM Deputy President joseph montisetson



The National Union of Mineworkers has placed the blame of the death of 4 mineworkers at Sibanye Stillwater right at the feet of management. One of the concerns raised by the unions is that management forced the mineworkers into an abandoned shaft, knowing that it was not safe to do so… and now the executives of the mine have been accused of putting profits before lives of the workers